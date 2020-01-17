Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett lands with Giants, will coach offense

NEW YORK — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring the former Dallas coach to be the Giants offensive coordinator.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team did not immediately announce the move.

ESPN first reported the hiring of Garrett by the Giants to join new coach Joe Judge's staff.

Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons. He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season and went 87-70, including the playoffs.

The 53-year-old Garrett had the club's second-longest tenure behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry.

Dallas finished 8-8 for the fourth time under Garrett this season. The Cowboys opened 3-0 before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate. Dallas missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.

His contract was expiring with the Cowboys, who instead turned to Mike McCarthy as coach.