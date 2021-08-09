Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations

In her interview on CBS, Commisso said the attention that Cuomo gave her was not a normal friendliness, as the governor has characterized it.

"Maybe to him, he thought this was normal. But to me and the other women that he did this to, it was not normal. It was not welcomed and it was certainly not consensual," she said.

She said he groped her for the first time on Dec. 31, 2019, when the governor suggested the two take a selfie together.

"He was to my left. I was on the right. With my right hand, I took the selfie. I then felt while taking the selfie, his hand go down my back onto my butt, and he started rubbing it. Not sliding it. Not, you know, quickly brushing over it — rubbing my butt."

Commisso, who began working in the governor's office in 2017, said this made her so nervous that her hands began to shake, making it difficult for her to even take the picture.

"I was embarrassed," she said.

Commisso said Cuomo groped her a second time at the governor's mansion in November 2020.