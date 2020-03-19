Ex-prosecutor sues Netflix over Central Park 5 series

NEW YORK — Former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein has sued Netflix and film director Ava DuVernay over her portrayal in the streaming service's miniseries about the Central Park Five case, which sent five black and Latino teenagers to prison for a crime they were later absolved of committing.

Fairstein claims in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Fort Myers, Florida, that the four-part series "When They See Us" defamed her by portraying her as a "racist, unethical villain."

"Most glaringly, the film series falsely portrays Ms. Fairstein as in charge of the investigation and prosecution of the case against the five, including the development of the prosecution's theory of the case," Fairstein's lawyer, Andrew Miltenberg, said in a statement. "In truth, and as detailed in the lawsuit, Ms. Fairstein was responsible for neither aspect of the case."

Fairstein was the top Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor in 1989 when the five teenagers were charged with a vicious attack on a jogger in Central Park. The convictions were overturned in 2002 after convicted murderer and serial rapist Matias Reyes confessed to committing the crime alone. DNA linked him to it.