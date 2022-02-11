 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEW YORK CITY

Ex-rep Weiner to host radio show with Sliwa

NEW YORK — Disgraced former Congress member and ex-convict Anthony Weiner will host a weekly radio show with Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, WABC-AM radio officials announced.

Weiner, a Democrat, represented a New York City district in Congress for nearly 12 years before resigning in 2011 over lewd photos sent to several women. Weiner pleaded guilty in 2017 to transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. 

"I am not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine," he said.

Sliwa, 67, gained fame in the 1980s patrolling the streets and subways in a red beret as leader of the Guardian Angels. He later admitted faking some of the group's heroic rescues for publicity.

