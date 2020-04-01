Ex-Syracuse football coach Maloney dead at 79

Maloney's best season was 1979, when Syracuse played its entire schedule on the road because of construction of the Carrier Dome and finished 7-5. Home games were played in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Orchard Park, New York; and in nearby Ithaca. The Orange capped the unusual season with a 31-7 victory against McNeese State in the Independence Bowl, their first postseason win since the 1961 Liberty Bowl.

Maloney had an eye for talent. He mentored 19 future NFL draft picks, including Joe Morris and Art Monk, and he hired Nick Saban, Tom Coughlin and Jerry Angelo as assistant coaches.

"I talked with him every two weeks ever since I graduated," said former Orange quarterback Bill Hurley, whom Maloney recruited to Syracuse in 1975 as a running back before moving him to quarterback, where he was a four-year starter. “We talked about family, kids, sports, everything. His sense of humor appealed to me. Having him screaming at me was not much different than my parents yelling at me. We had a good rapport both on and off the field that carried on. We were together so much at school that it just seemed natural to continue that relationship.”

When he resigned after the team finished 5-6 in 1980, Maloney left coaching and never looked back.