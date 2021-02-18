Ex-university official accepts plea for lying on resume

SYRACUSE — A former New York medical university official will not have to repay any of the money earned on the taxpayer's dime after lying on his resume to secure a $340,000 salary, according to the hospital.

Sergio Garcia pleaded guilty to lying on his resume by claiming background that included a high-ranking position in the U.S. State Department, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

Garcia was Upstate Medical University's chief of staff for over a year starting in 2017 before he resigned in relation to a separate controversy in which he fabricated a story that he was involved in an Afghanistan car bombing while in the service of the State Department.

Garcia's lawyer, Joseph Bergh, acknowledged that his client did lie on his resume but contended that his client has experience in hospital administration and a graduate degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Prosecutors initially argued that Garcia should have to repay most, if not all, of his salary as he would not have secured the position had he been truthful.