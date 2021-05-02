When COVID-19 began shutting down in-person services in Cayuga County, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency (CEDA) was no exception.

Prior to the pandemic, Executive Director Tracy Verrier said much of CEDA’s work involved in-person meetings and site visits, as the agency mentored new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs. However, when COVID hit the area, both the manner and mission of CEDA’s work shifted…from how to thrive to simply survive.

“We had to completely revamp how we communicated as a team and definitely upped our digital game,” Verrier said. “But more so, it shifted our focus…to helping businesses respond to COVID. That work included helping businesses understand the ever-changing guidelines, various funding sources, and developing new programs to try to help.”

One of those programs was an “Emergency Microloan” through the Cayuga County Development Corporation, which provided small but immediate loans to assist with initial cashflow needs. CEDA also worked with the City of Auburn to create and administer its COVID-19 Economic Recovery Support Program to provide grants to impacted businesses and cultural organizations.

Now, as more businesses reopen throughout the county, Verrier wants to remind everyone that CEDA can help them navigate the new normal.

“We are here to help businesses as they get back to business or continue doing business,” she said. “We can provide assistance with all sorts of issues and point businesses in the right direction in the case that we can’t help directly…They just need to reach out.”

