For over 100 years, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County (CCE Cayuga County) has served the community through educational outreach programs on agriculture, environment and nutrition. However, these days the agency’s programs and resources look a little different.

Scanning CCE Cayuga’s website, you’ll notice several links under “COVID-19 response”—links that ultimately provide information on how to keep the food production and farming communities safe from the spread of illness.

Now, as the county reopens and adjusts to the new normal, CCE Associate Director Daniel Welch said the agency’s outreach is expanding.

“While CCE Cayuga has traditionally focused on the agricultural and rural communities of Cayuga County, it is our belief that cooperative extension has something to offer many of the residents of the county across our program areas,” he said. “One part of this will be increasing opportunities for youth of all backgrounds and interests to participate in 4-H youth development. CCE will also be deepening our engagement with water quality.”

Recently, the cooperative extension partnered with Dickman Farms to host a rain barrel workshop. Welch said CCE will continue to follow social distance protocols to return to in-person activities within small groups.

Then, there’s the new Workforce Development Center, which will allow CCE to deepen its partnership with Cayuga Community College (CCC) and integrate more distant and virtual learning into its programs.

As part of this project, CCC will renovate CCE’s existing extension building on Grant Avenue, its “home for the last 60 years,” Welch said. When renovations are complete, CCC Community and Workforce Education and Cayuga Works Career Center will also call the center home.

“Through our programs, we help families, youth, farmers and communities with economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being,” Welch said, highlighting CCE’s connections with Cornell University, land grant universities and extension systems across the country. “We look forward to helping Cayuga County recover from the pandemic, just as the extension has been ready with information and resources over the past 107 years.”

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0