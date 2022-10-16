Breast density a flag for cancer

Breasts can be classified as dense or fatty. Nearly half of all women older than 40 have dense breasts.

Dense breasts make it harder to diagnose breast cancer, while at the same time, make it more likely to develop breast cancer.

What is breast density?‌

Breast density describes the relative amount of different types of breast tissue — glandular, connective and fat — that is seen in a mammogram. If there is a high amount of glandular or fibrous connective tissue and low amounts of fatty tissue, the breast is considered dense.

According to the National Cancer Institute, doctors use the Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System to define breast density. The American College of Radiology developed this system to help radiologists interpret and report mammogram findings.

There are four categories classifying breast density:

A. Almost entirely fatty breast tissue, found in about 10% of women.

Dense breasts are defined as being either C or D in the list.

What causes dense breasts?‌

Researchers are still studying what causes dense breasts and the relationship between them and cancer. It is suspected to be genetic, though there are some factors that might influence breast density.

Lower breast density is often associated with increasing age, having children and using tamoxifen, an estrogen modulator. The risk for dense breasts increases for those who use postmenopausal hormone replacement therapy and have a low body mass index.

Risks of dense breasts‌

There are two important factors associated with dense breasts.

First, dense breasts indicate a higher risk for breast cancer. Researchers are still trying to figure out why, but some suggest that it might be because there are more cells in a dense breast, thus increasing the number of places where cancer can develop.

Second, it makes cancer harder to diagnose. Both dense tissue and breast masses/cancer show up as white on a mammogram, so it decreases the contrast and the ability to detect them. A person with dense breasts is more likely to be called back for additional tests.

All of that said, a person with dense breasts has no greater or lesser risk of dying from cancer.

What should a person with dense breasts do?‌

Some states, according to the American Cancer Society, require radiologists to tell patients that they have dense breasts. Many states require insurance companies to cover supplemental imaging tests for people with dense breasts.

As of 2022, there are still ongoing clinical trials evaluating whether people with dense breasts should get 3D mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs.

Some research, according to the National Cancer Institute, suggests that people with dense breasts should adopt a screening strategy that includes other risk and protective factors. People with dense breasts should discuss their risk factors with their doctor.