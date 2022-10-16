Not all breast cancers are alike. There are several kinds of breast cancer based on where it shows up, which cells are affected and how it acts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines breast cancer as “a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control.”

Understanding the breast‌

To understand the types of cancer, it first helps to know how the breast is constructed. The breast has three main parts:

Lobules: The glands that produce milk.

The glands that produce milk. Ducts: the tubes that carry milk to the nipple.

the tubes that carry milk to the nipple. Connective tissue: Consisting of fibrous and fatty tissue, it surrounds and holds everything together.

Most of the time, the CDC says, breast cancers begin in the ducts or lobules.

Common types of breast cancer‌

The two most common forms of breast cancer according to the CDC are invasive ductal carcinoma and invasive lobular carcinoma.

With invasive ductal carcinoma, the cancer cells show up in the ducts and spread to other parts of the breast tissue. Sometimes the cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. In invasive lobular carcinoma, cancer cells first appear in the lobules and spread to nearby breast tissues or other parts of the body.

When the cancer cells spread to other parts of the body, it is called metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage 4 breast cancer.

Uncommon types of breast cancer‌

Some less frequently occurring types of breast cancer are:

Paget’s disease: Cancer cells appear first in the nipple or the areola, the darker circle around the nipple. People who have this usually also have additional tumors in the same breast. The National Cancer Institute reports that only about 1% to 4% of all breast cancer cases involve Paget’s disease.

Cancer cells appear first in the nipple or the areola, the darker circle around the nipple. People who have this usually also have additional tumors in the same breast. The National Cancer Institute reports that only about 1% to 4% of all breast cancer cases involve Paget’s disease. Medullary: This cancer starts in the milk ducts and then spreads to the surrounding breast tissue. It behaves differently from other forms of ductal breast cancer. According to Medical News Today, it represents only 3% to 5% of all breast cancer diagnoses. The tumors tend to grow slowly and don’t usually spread to the lymph nodes.

This cancer starts in the milk ducts and then spreads to the surrounding breast tissue. It behaves differently from other forms of ductal breast cancer. According to Medical News Today, it represents only 3% to 5% of all breast cancer diagnoses. The tumors tend to grow slowly and don’t usually spread to the lymph nodes. Mucinous: Also known as colloid breast cancer, it begins in the milk ducts and spreads to tissues around the duct. The tumors typically have more-than-usual amounts of mucous. These tumor cells are less aggressive than other forms of ductal cancer and are more responsive to treatment. John Hopkins Medicine reports that it occurs in only 2% of all breast cancers.

Also known as colloid breast cancer, it begins in the milk ducts and spreads to tissues around the duct. The tumors typically have more-than-usual amounts of mucous. These tumor cells are less aggressive than other forms of ductal cancer and are more responsive to treatment. John Hopkins Medicine reports that it occurs in only 2% of all breast cancers. Inflammatory breast cancer: This form of cancer is highly aggressive. It occurs when cancer cells block lymph vessels and often cause the breast to be swollen, inflamed or red. This form of cancer is fast-moving, often spreading in a matter of weeks or months. While it accounts for only 1% to 5% of breast cancer cases, according to The Cancer Institute, it is more likely to be diagnosed at younger ages and in Black women.

This form of cancer is highly aggressive. It occurs when cancer cells block lymph vessels and often cause the breast to be swollen, inflamed or red. This form of cancer is fast-moving, often spreading in a matter of weeks or months. While it accounts for only 1% to 5% of breast cancer cases, according to The Cancer Institute, it is more likely to be diagnosed at younger ages and in Black women. Angiosarcoma: Angiosarcoma starts in the cells around either the lymph vessels or the blood vessels. The American Cancer Society says that sarcomas of the breast occur in less than 1% of all breast cancers and are sometimes related to prior radiation treatments.

Angiosarcoma starts in the cells around either the lymph vessels or the blood vessels. The American Cancer Society says that sarcomas of the breast occur in less than 1% of all breast cancers and are sometimes related to prior radiation treatments. Triple-negative breast cancer: This is an aggressive, invasive type of breast cancer. The cancer cells lack estrogen and progesterone receptors and either don’t make any of the proteins called HER2 or make very few. The American Cancer Society said this represents 15% of all breast cancers and is difficult to treat.