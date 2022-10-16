Make yourself your top priority

Green Shoot Media

From the moment a person gets diagnosed with breast cancer, they are immediately surrounded with a care team.

Oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, nutritionists, oncology social workers, genetic counselors and mental health professionals work together to provide care.

However, that team can only do so much. Ultimately, a cancer patient needs to be committed to self-care throughout the treatment process and afterward to contribute to a successful outcome.

Take inventory‌

The University of California San Francisco Medical Center is in the process of researching whether self-care and lifestyle changes can improve survival rates and lessen some of the side effects experienced during treatment. While the researchers don’t yet have definitive results, they recommend:

Developing good self-care skills. Take care of yourself the way you would your best friend, your spouse or your child.

Eating well. Don’t jump from diet-to-diet, and don’t deprive yourself or binge. Find ways to eat that are healthy and make you feel good about yourself.

Drinking plenty of water.

Sleeping well.

Avoiding cigarettes and excessive alcohol.

Managing stress. What can you change? What do you need to adapt to?

Moving your body. Discover what sort of movement feels good and provides you with pleasure.

Identifying the things that make you feel bad and figuring out how you might eliminate those things or make them less of a stressor.

Discovering your passions, those things that give your life meaning and stir your creativity.

Flexibility is also important. The researchers write, “Lifestyle change is not a written prescription that never changes. It is a dynamic process that is often in crisis and flux throughout breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

Be a student‌

Breast Cancer Now is a British charity devoted to research and care. It has put together a self-care toolkit of videos, tips, phone apps to provide daily self-care tips, help lines and interviews with other survivors. Do your homework, and find the resources that match with your lifestyle and learning style.

Breast Cancer Now’s toolkit is divided into the following self-care areas:

Be kind to yourself.

Manage diet and exercise.

Look after your mental health.

Uplift your body image and identity.

Survivors share several practical ways to do all of the above. Ann Silberman wrote an article for Healthline where she recommended doing such things as hiring a cleaning service, taking care of your hair or letting a stylist do it once a week, finding somewhere in nature where you can walk or sit and find peace, learning your limitations and communicating them to your loved ones, starting new hobbies or spending time doing ones you already love and helping others.

Another place that can be your partner in self-care is a spa. Many massage therapists are trained in oncology massage, using protocols that can lessen the intensity of side effects you experience. Consider finding a spa near you that offers oncology massage, and set up regular appointments; you may even be able to purchase a subscription.

Every self-care plan will be unique. Build yours around your individual needs and the things that most bring you contentment and joy.