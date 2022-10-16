Breast cancer doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed with it; it affects the entire family. As difficult as it is to tell children about a breast cancer diagnosis, it is important to do so.

Why? First, it’s hard to keep cancer a secret. Children will see that you are acting differently; they’ll notice changes to your body or even overhear things. If they aren’t told what is happening, they’ll often believe the worst and become more afraid.

What to tell a child‌

The exact information you tell a child will depend on the child’s age and personality. The American Cancer Society recommends telling children the name of the cancer, how it will be treated, what sort of side effects might occur and how the cancer can affect their lives.

The Komen Foundation advises giving honest, real answers to any questions a child asks and to encourage them to talk to you and ask questions. If you don’t know the answer to a question, admit it, and tell them you will find out the answer.

It’s OK to tell a child that you are scared and that it’s all right for everyone to have strong feelings about it. Just reassure them that the family will be able to handle whatever comes their way.

How to tell a child‌

The American Cancer Society gives several pieces of advice for talking to children about cancer.

Find a quiet time where you won’t be disturbed.

Talk to each child alone so you can customize what you say based on the child’s needs and age.

Choose a time when you are feeling calm.

In a two-parent household, talk to children together. In a single-parent household, consider having a trusted friend or relative in on the discussion.

Plan how you will talk to each child. Anticipate questions they might ask.

During and after the treatments, check in with your children to see how they are doing.

Respond to concerns children have

Children who are afraid often respond irrationally. The American Cancer Society points out that children often engage in “magical thinking,” where they believe that they make things happen.

Anticipate the guilt your children might feel, and head off their natural tendency to blame themselves. Children or teens who have been angry with their parents might feel they are being punished by their parent getting cancer.

Even if children don’t express guilt, the American Cancer Society recommends saying something like, “The doctors have told us that no one can cause someone else to get cancer. It’s nothing that any of us made happen.”

Another fear that children sometimes have is that cancer is contagious, or that their other parent will get it, too, or even that they will get it. It’s important to explain to that cancer doesn’t work that way. They might be afraid that everyone who gets cancer dies from it. Parents can reassure children that medical science has learned a lot about cancer, and people are often able to live with it now.

Finally, reassure children that they are still loved and will be taken care of even when their parent is sick.