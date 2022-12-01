Give the gift of time

Ask most anyone these days what they wish they had more of, and they’ll answer time.

The good news is that you can finally wrap that up and put it under the tree with the gift of a few of their favorite services to save them time.

House cleaning

When you decide to gift a service, start with one that takes up the most time. Book an introductory house cleaning service, and give your loved one those hours back to take for themselves. Introductory cleanings are usually longer (and more expensive) than normal cleanings, so take this into consideration when booking. Also ask for future rates if your recipient decides to continue regular cleanings.

Car detailing

There’s no busy parent on this planet that wouldn’t welcome a nice, clean car, even if it’s just while they sit in the pickup line. Book a car detailing service, and let your recipient have that "new car" feeling again. Bonus points: Grab a mobile detailing service that will come to your recipient’s home or office so they don’t have to go out of their way or spend a day (or two, depending on how bad it is) without a vehicle.

Babysitting/petsitting

Speaking of busy parents, give them a night out sans kids for a hot date, or even just to go grocery shopping in peace, by booking a few hours with a neighborhood sitter. Or offer to take the kiddos yourself, and treat them to dinner out and ice cream — just make sure you don’t run into Mom and Dad.

If your recipient’s kids sports feathers or have four legs instead of two, book petsitting for their next getaway instead. You can get a voucher from their vet or favorite boarding kennel, or even from home-based services such as Rover.

Grocery delivery

Having a week’s worth of groceries deposited on your doorstep feels next-level luxurious and is a kindness that many busy people appreciate. Offer up a gift certificate for whatever delivery service works best in your area, or get them a premium membership for the gift that gives all year.

Laundry service

Book a few weeks of a laundry service that washes, dries and folds, all for a simple fee. Anyone who has ever spent time staring a the dryer for a clean pair of pants will appreciate your forethought.

A note about giving services: Make sure to choose a service that your recipient is comfortable with. Not everyone is OK with someone coming into their house to clean, and other people make take it as a snide commentary. It’s the thought that counts, so make sure to put some thought into what services your recipient will appreciate.