Host with the most

Nothing says “festive” like creating a warm and welcoming home for guests and visitors during the upcoming busy holiday season. The influx of people and activity provides you with an excellent opportunity to put your home’s best face forward. Read on for insights on making a guest-friendly space that will impress friends and family this year.

Rethink your kitchen

The kitchen has become a major social center of the home, and cooking has become a social event and a time to gather in and of itself. To that end, make your kitchen a focal point of this holiday season.

“The kitchen has become the home’s new parlor or living room,” says Angi home-interior expert Rachel Zepernick. “Whether you completely redesign it or just move around furniture, think about ways you can make it as guest-friendly as possible.”

Island: Adding a permanent kitchen island will cost you about $4,000, but it can create many new options for entertaining, such as additional seating for people to gather around during food prep. A rolling island will cost less, $100 to $2,500, and serve the same purpose.

Improved lighting: Don’t overlook how much lighting can affect mood and ambiance, as well as serve a more practical use. A central light, such as a chandelier, can make a striking statement, while task lighting in specific areas will help make measuring ingredients a breeze.

Add extra storage: “One big complaint people have about kitchens is storage, so the more you can add that’s both functional and fun, the better your kitchen is for entertaining purposes,” Zepernick says. “Open or pull-out shelves, rolling carts and turntables work wonders for a busy kitchen.”

Remodel for a new layout: Giving your kitchen a fresh new look can help you entertain with ease. Redesigning your kitchen will cost between $4,300 and $25,000, depending on the scope.

“The sky is the limit when it comes to rethinking your kitchen," Zepernick says. "A pro can help you consider all your options, based on your vision and budget."

Create a guest-friendly home

Here are some tips on how to quickly prep your home for maximum comfort and give your guests a great experience. Even if you’re short on time, fear not; you can accomplish more cleaning than you think in a hurry if you follow some simple tips.

Give all guest linens a good wash, and freshly make the beds: Bathrooms in particular make a big impression on guests. Wipe down each bathroom thoroughly, paying special attention to the sink, fixtures, floor, shower, tub and toilet.

Hire a professional cleaner: A one-time cleaning costs between $90 and $500, depending on home size, can help make your home guest-ready in a hurry. Keep in mind that if you don’t already have a regular house cleaner, hiring one on short notice during the season could be tricky.

Give your house a walkthrough from a visitor’s perspective: Especially look in guest rooms, bathrooms and common areas. What might seem out of place? What things do you notice first?

Check to ensure supplies are up to date: Get rid of expired medicine, and stock the cabinets with fresh shampoo, conditioner, soap, towels and a hair dryer. Also, consider keeping extras of common items for guests, such as razors, over-the-counter medications, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes and cotton swabs.

Inspect your light bulbs: Look both inside and outdoors. You can easily miss a single burned-out bulb in an area you often walk through.

Pay particular attention to cleaning surfaces that get touched a lot: This includes light switches, countertops and doorknobs. A two-step process is best to eliminate germs and viruses. First clean with soap and water, then use an alcohol or bleach solution to disinfect.

Your refrigerator and oven tend to get a good workout during the holidays: Scrub your oven thoroughly to give it a good starting point. Clean and disinfect your fridge’s surfaces. Throw away outdated food, so you have room for leftovers.

Give your guests space for their stuff: At least one surface should be empty in guest bathrooms to allow room for guests’ personal toiletries.