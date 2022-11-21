Light Up the Season: Give good times

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are realizing that the best gifts aren't things — they're experiences.

Here's your guide to how to give the best experiences that won't break the bank this holiday season.

Memberships

Buy a family — particularly one with young kids — a yearly membership to a museum, zoo, aquarium or other local fun activity. Within just a few visits, these memberships usually pay for themselves and are a great, yearlong activity they can take advantage of. Make sure that you purchase the appropriate level of membership for that group. Some family memberships, for instance, cap out at four or five family members. If your family has more, or frequently visits with friends, consider going up a level.

Seasonal park passes

For the adventurer, consider a seasonal state or national park pass that gets them in the gate free all year round. A U.S. national park pass is $80 for the general public and can be purchased at any federal recreation site, online at the USGS store or by calling 888-ASK-USGS, extension 2. Senior passes, military passes and other types of passes may cost less or even be free.

Check with your state's division of state parks for more information on state park passes.

Vouchers

Give the gift of a voucher (or several vouchers) to their favorite places. Around the holidays, lots of places offer service gift certificates — think nail salons, spas, barbers and more — or vouchers for future use, such as those for cooking classes, tours, amusement-park tickets, movie tickets and other things. This gives the recipient flexibility to choose the best time to redeem their gift and get the best experience for them.

Plan a day away

Pick a local festival, fair or other activity, and plan the whole day. Start with breakfast at a favorite restaurant, then a picnic lunch and maybe dinner under the stars. Don't forget to hit up their favorite activities, rides and more, and throw in a few things that they wouldn't normally do for themselves. Don't have a favorite? Find one that you've never been to before, and book the whole day for them. You can even get creative with the wrapping, with clues to what you're going to do.