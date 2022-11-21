 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Map your route for Black Friday

Parking spaces were at a minimum at 6 a.m. as Black Friday holiday shoppers hit Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius in 2017.

With so many sales and so many shopping possibilities, creating a route before you go can keep you organized and help you hit all the places that you want to go.

Make a list

Start with a list. Write the stores you want to go to, the sale times and when each of the stores opens. Organize the stores in the order that you want to visit them.

Your schedule might look something like:

  • Big sales first: Get them in the early hours before they run out of items.
  • Local stores: Pick a downtown area or several different ones, and take in local holiday events, as well.
  • Craft shows: Art and craft shows are a great way to get unique, handmade gifts from local creators, and many towns have them running both Friday and Saturday. Some specifically don't open until Friday afternoon so as not to compete with the other shopping events.

Figure out addresses and locations

Look up the locations and addresses of the stores you plan to go to, especially if they have more than one location or you haven't visited their store before. Addresses with ZIP codes are especially important if you plan to enter them into a GPS. While you may need to do a little back and forth based on sale times, you'll be more efficient if you are able to group stores close to one another in your travel plans.

Choose a map type

Once you've figured out which stores you want to visit and when, create a plan for finding them. You can save a list on your phone to put into your GPS, or you can use map-making programs to create something more formal.

Programs such as Mapline let you copy and paste an Excel list of addresses, and it will make a map for you of everywhere you want to go.

Or be old-fashioned: Print a map, and use a highlighter to mark your route.

Google Maps

In 2021, Google Maps announced new features just in time for Black Friday, and by this year, they'll have all the kinks worked out. Use the Area Busyness to find out how crowded an area is. It may help you decide to reroute your plan if a store is too busy or unexpectedly uncrowded.

Google Maps also announced on its blog that it was expanding the directory tab for places like malls and parking lots. You can now see what types of stores are in a building as well as see when a store is open, its rating and what floor it is on.

Store maps

One final route-planning tool is store maps. Some businesses, especially around Black Friday, will put maps of the insides of their stores online. You can quickly find what area of the store you need to visit to get what is on your list.

With all these tools in place, you'll be prepared to find everything you are looking for.

