Every holiday has its traditional foods, and a Hanukkah favorite is sufganiyot, jelly-filled doughnuts deep-fried in oil.

Hanukkah celebrates the miracle of the oil and the Maccabean rebellion, which reclaimed and re-consecrated the Second Temple in Jerusalem. When the temple was taken back, there was only one jar of oil, enough to light the candles for a single night. However, the Maccabees lit the candles, and they miraculously stayed lit for eight days.

Because of the miracle it celebrates, food fried in oil is traditionally consumed in the eight-day festival.

What does 'sufganiyot' mean?

According to Emelyn Rude, a food historian, in an article for Time magazine, the word has North African roots. "Sufan" is a Greek word meaning "spongy" or "fried," and sfenj is an Arabic word for a smaller, deep-fried doughnut.

Journey to jelly

The doughnuts in Morocco and Algeria from which the word came did not, though, have jelly or chocolate fillings like today's sufganiyot do. As migrants brought them to Central Europe, they had savory fillings such as mushrooms or meat.

The colonization of the Caribbean in the 16th century began to change that. Slave-produced sugar was suddenly cheap and plentiful, and bakers in Europe began experimenting with sweet pastries and fruit preserves.

Historian Gil Marks says that the first-known recipe for a jelly doughnut is in a 1532 German cookbook. The cookbook, Kuchenmeisterei, was one of the first cookbooks run off of the Gutenberg printing press. This recipe called for spreading jam between two round slices of bread and deep-frying it in lard.

The treat quickly spread across the continent, with different cultures giving it different names and different variations. Jewish peoples in Austria, Germany and Poland got rid of the lard, it not being kosher, and substituted goose fat and other oils. It soon became a Hanukkah favorite.

In the early 20th century, when antisemitism was on the rise in Europe, Jews who migrated to Israel brought their sufganiyot recipes with them.

Making it a tradition

While many people celebrating Hanukkah were fond of these jelly treats, sufganiyot still weren't as widespread as they are today. That took the forming of a trade union to organize Jewish workers on Dec. 12, 1920.

The Israeli Histradut had the goals of full Jewish employment and integrating Jewish immigrants into what was then British-controlled Palestine.

Sufganiyot are difficult to make. Unlike latkes, another traditional Hanukkah food, they're not quick or easy.

Most people would rather have professionals make them instead. The Histradut realized that the making of these doughnuts could be assigned to people who had finished harvests and now needed employment.

Today, more than 18 million sufganiyot are eaten in Israel around Hanukkah. This works out to an average of three jelly doughnuts per citizen.

One major customer is the Israeli Defense Forces, which buys more than 50,000 of the doughnuts on each day of Hanukkah and distributes it to the troops.