Brittany Marquez

Brittany Marquez

Brittany Marquez

Place of Employment: Cayuga County Public Safety Building

Brittany serves as a full time nurse with the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and is assigned to the Medical Division of the Cayuga County Jail. She has worked in this challenging environment for the past three and a half years and during that time has continually put the needs of those she cares for above all else. Due to staffing challenges and the current COVID pandemic, Brittany is often tasked with working many additional hours above and beyond her regular shift. She does so selflessly and puts the needs of others first. Her work has and continues to have a positive impact on the lives of others.

