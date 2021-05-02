Carol Black

Carol goes above and beyond and truly cares about her patients. She takes the time and calls families of those she has cared for as if they were her own. She works long hours and puts her patients first before her own needs and wants. She welcomes calls on her own personal time no matter what time day or night and is always willing to help and listen. Without mentioning names she has made a huge impact on a variety of families particularly during COVID to be sure families loved ones were well taken care of, kept families up to date and went out of her way to keep them in touch even when they could not visit. Many families have reached out to her thanking her for the extraordinary care that was given to their loved ones. She worked at Upstate for many years and decided to work closer to home at the Commons for the past few years in Auburn NY and has just returned to Syracuse University Hospital who will be lucky to have her back. Five star in my book!!