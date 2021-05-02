 Skip to main content
Christy VanOstrand

Place of Employment: Auburn Community Hospital

This incredible woman is the best RN I know. Her love and dedication to her patients is amazing and honorable. With working on a COVID ICU with preexisting conditions, she has never given up. She works extremely long hours with half the staff she requires. However, that has never stopped her for fighting for her patients. After 30 years of being a nurse, her experience and knowledge has saved so many lives. She is truly an amazing woman who puts others first. I would trust her with my life and everyone I love.

