Deidra Hutchings

Deedee is an extraordinary RN. She goes above and beyond to do the most for her patients and their families. Working at nursing homes, Auburn Memorial Hospital for 20 years and now Auburn Prison, and also volunteers her time on the Covid floor at AMH. She’s a passionate friend and mother who would give you her last dollar if she could. She is always lending a helping hand and her smile and positivity brightens up a room. Thank you Deedee for everything you do for our community and it’s members!