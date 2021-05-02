 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deidra Hutchings

Deidra Hutchings

{{featured_button_text}}
Deidra Hutchings

Place of Employment: Auburn Correctional Facility

Deedee is an extraordinary RN. She goes above and beyond to do the most for her patients and their families. Working at nursing homes, Auburn Memorial Hospital for 20 years and now Auburn Prison, and also volunteers her time on the Covid floor at AMH. She’s a passionate friend and mother who would give you her last dollar if she could. She is always lending a helping hand and her smile and positivity brightens up a room. Thank you Deedee for everything you do for our community and it’s members!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News