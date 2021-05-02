What can I say about Jackie Roe that any other nurse wouldn’t have the same said about them during this pandemic. The thing that I see that separates her from others is that Jackie doesn’t just work 1 job she works 2. She works at Upstate as an ER nurse and she also works at the Commons here in Auburn. She worked the floors that had the covid patients, she held the hands of those dying from covid when the families of said people could not be there with them. She puts everything and everyone before herself and in the 19 years that I have known Jackie that hasn’t changed! I feel ALL nurses deserve to be honored but if you can only choose a few I hope Jackie is one of them!