At AJ Smith Elementary, Nurse Jane embodies the Way of the Wolf by exhibiting our core values - respect, responsibility, and safety - every day in every way. We recognize that being a public school nurse is an exhausting, under-appreciated and time consuming job; one not met with the benefits and monetary compensation that counterparts in the private sector enjoy. Over the last two years, public school nurses have been on the front lines of the pandemic. Nurse Jane has truly gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure our community’s safety. She was called upon to spearhead and lead our elementary staff and students through the maze of COVID protocols and health requirements in one of the most challenging settings - a public elementary school with a group that was unable to be vaccinated until recently and, as of late, has been more vulnerable to infection. Nurse Jane’s reassuring leadership has been integral in ensuring the continuous education of our students, as well as kept teachers’ anxieties at bay. She tested students, faculty, and staff every morning, rushing from car to car to get them results in a timely manner. Using her encyclopedic knowledge of our students’ needs, Nurse Jane coordinated the Holiday Elf Program, which ensured families in need were able to provide gifts on Christmas morning, as well as collaborated with local agencies to provide resources during the holiday season. It goes without saying that Jane Bacon is a superhero in the eyes of our district and proves that school nurses aren’t in it for the glory or salary. Rather, they do it because they love our students. We want her to be publicly recognized as an outstanding nurse in our county!