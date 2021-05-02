Karen Tardif

Place of Employment: Auburn Community Hospital

For many years, Karen exemplifies what it is to be a nurse. She is a kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable nurse who is always willing to lend a helping hand. One thing most admired about Karen is her integrity. She does not hesitate to stand up for what is right, even when no one else agrees. She is an amazing patient advocate and champion to ensure every person gets the care they deserve.

Karen's drive to help others knows no bounds, especially when she jumped at the opportunity to assist in New York City last spring during the COVID-19 outbreak. Working in the COVID units in NYC showed her the worst of the worst, and with great humility she worked in some of the toughest conditions in the country at the time.

In addition to being a dedicated nurse, she is a wonderful mother, wife, and beloved friend to many. With a smile on her face and love in her heart, she will continue to impact lives for many, many years to come.

