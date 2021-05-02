Laurie Karlik

My hero, Dedicating over 35 years of her life to unconditionally serving our community as a Registered Nurse for Auburn Community Hospital, most recently spending long, exhausting hours, working the COVID floors, Laurie deserves recognition for her selfless service during this global pandemic, but also for the decades prior! If that’s not reason enough, her mission trips to third-world countries like Honduras to provide medical attention to children in need, speaks to her generous nature and kind heart. Laurie is loved by both her fellow nurses and her patients, and is known for her unwavering compassion and patience.