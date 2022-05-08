Linda Mizro

Linda is my former RN and supervisor when I was working at Mozaic. She is without doubt one of the best people in the world. The job at Mozaic which involves working with people with disabilities is a job that is in my opinion the hardest in the world. Trying to understand what people are going through who cant express their needs and wants. She is a caring RN but a better boss. She will allow you vent, cry, complain, and she is the first person to stand up for you about the things that matter to you. I am a better person for knowing her and because I worked with and for her. She is the reason I would love to be a RN one day and without doubt has made in impact in my life which no words can properly express.