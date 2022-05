Lindsay was working in the ER dept. (usually in ICU she said) when my mother was in there one night recently. She is what a nurse should be. She was caring and compassionate and took excellent care of my mom. (I will say there was another nurse in the ER, whose name I will not mention, who was not nearly as compassionate!) Lindsay was awesome. Unfortunately, I do not know her last name. She had dark hair and said she’d been in nursing or, I think, about 21 years.