Meghan Pelton

She is just amazing, she works at Crouse health in the neuroscience division, particularly the stroke department. When they are not taking procedures due to Covid she volunteers to go up to the ICU just to help out and do what she can for patients with Covid. Most of her days "off" consist of being glued to her phone being on call in case of emergencies where she's out the door and heading back to Crouse. She loves her job, she loves to help people she is the most caring person I have ever met, (I'm not the only one to recognize that either because she has won awards for that particular reason at Crouse). Just when you think she would be emotionally and physically drained from seeing what she has saw that day or doing how much she did, she still comes home to start dinner, every night.. (I'm not the chef, she is) she is just an amazing person and deserves to be recognized for all of her hard work before and during the pandemic. Thank you