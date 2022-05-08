Nancy Purdy

Nancy has been a nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital for 21 years and at the Northeast Surgery Center for 18 years before becoming the Director of Community Health Services in the Cayuga County Health Dept. She lives and breathes being a nurse 24/7. With the last 2 years of the Covid Pandemic she has been instrumental in setting up vaccination clinics, working with schools and business’s to help guide them through procedures and protocols, staying at the office until wee hours of the morning and back at it a few hours later, working sometimes 7 days a week. She is kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and bends over backwards to take care of people. She is a valuable asset to our community, business and also personally to my family over the years.