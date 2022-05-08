Sean Thurston, LPN has been an employee at Loretto since September of 2019. Graduating from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES LPN Program, Sean started his experience at Loretto through clinical rotation with his school group. From meetings with his educator, to an oversight mentor on the 7th floor at Loretto, Sean was a very strong student nurse, always eager to be involved in new clinical experiences, see new clinical skills, and broaden his knowledge and understanding for care in the Geriatric setting. Sean started his nursing career as a full-time LPN on the 7th floor. Sean quickly excelled with clinical care. Sean adheres to policies and procedures to the best of his understanding, and seeks further education when he is unsure on a practice or skill. Sean takes a lead role with his team, directly communicating with supervisors, providers, his team, as well as families, to ensure there is a full understanding of the care being provided on the unit. Sean is often looked to by peers as a leader, and can be dependable on his medical follow up. He can often be found helping his team, by not only leading his own assignment and care, but also helping other staff with roles such as baths, transfers, nail care, showers, and has even been seen with a broom and mop to tidy up an dirty area. There isn’t much you couldn’t ask him to do. In addition, during the onset of the COVID pandemic, Sean volunteered to work on our facilities COVID unit. He was able to adjust his schedule, his hours, and commit additional time to meet the needs of the facility, the staff, as well as the needs of his patients. During a time when fear and uncertainty began to cripple our health care system, Sean showed up every day to do what he could, from provide safe medical care or even just hold a hand. For his dedication, Loretto will forever be thankful. Sean is an asset to his practice as well as to Loretto as a whole. He does what he can to fulfill his role as an LPN, and often dedicates more time than required to help his organization. He would make an excellent candidate for Outstanding Nurse of the Year.