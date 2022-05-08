Sonya Houghton

Sonya is a home care nurse and when my Dad was alive, she went above and beyond taking care of him when she did her home visits. He was not the only one she did this for. My Father, who was very ill at times the few years prior to his death, would perk right up when she came for his nurse visit. He would be downright miserable when they sent someone else in her place, if she was out that day or they sent her in different area of Cayuga County. Her vibrant personality, kindness, compassion and caring nature made all the difference in his last few years on Earth. If every nurse was like her, I truly believe there would be less sickness in this World! She deserves this recognition and so very much more!