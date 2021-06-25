Expansion Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as first coach

SEATTLE — Through all the speculation, rumors, leaks and educated guesses that came with the search for the Seattle Kraken's first coach, the name Dave Hakstol never surfaced.

More prominent names with lofty resumes or connections certainly emerged, some widely seen as likely to land the gig. Hakstol's name didn't come up until he was announced as the Kraken's leader Thursday.

"On our end we just had the conversations, we talked about things and I think a lot of that credit goes to Dave," general manager Ron Francis said. "He just didn't talk about it to anybody and when you don't do that it doesn't get out there."

Hakstol is now charged with leading the expansion franchise through its first season this fall.

His hiring was a surprise move by Francis, completing a process that started with an initial interview in the summer of 2020. Francis said there were eight candidates who had formal interviews but Hakstol's name never seemed to be mentioned as a candidate.

"I view it as a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of something that we have an opportunity to build from the ground up," Hakstol said. "Communication is going to be very, very important, not only over the next few weeks of building the roster but from there its planning on how everything fits together."