Explosive trio leads Alabama into College Football Playoffs

Smith and Harris opted to return for their senior seasons, and have been better than ever.

All three have put up huge numbers.

— It would be hard not to get overshadowed at times by Smith and Jones, but Harris has been a scoring machine. Harris leads the nation with 24 rushing touchdowns and his 1,262 yards ranks third. He is already the Alabama career record holder for rushing yards (3,639) and touchdowns (44) and total touchdowns (54).

Harris has accounted for multiple touchdowns eight times this season, scoring three times on catches against Florida in the SEC title game and twice more on rushes. Afterward he deferred to Jones and Smith in the Heisman talk, but scoffed at any surprise at his receiving abilities.

"I've been catching the ball since I was in the fetus," Harris said. That includes his days as a teammate of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in a 7-on-7 tournament.

"He was by far the best player I've played with at that time," Book said. "There's no doubt. And he is still one of them for sure. He's an unbelievable player. Really good person."