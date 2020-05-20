Fabled 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' to be released

NEW YORK — For several years, the slogan "Release the Snyder cut" has reverberated online as a rallying cry both genuine and ironic — a "Vive la revolution" for comic book movie fans. On Wednesday, they finally got their wish.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced that a director's cut of Zack Snyder's 2017's DC Comics film "Justice League" will next year debut on the streaming service HBO Max. Snyder first announced the news himself in a live video conference commentary for his Superman film "Man of Steel."

The so-called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement began around the release of "Justice League," a movie that Snyder directed but was replaced in post-production by Joss Whedon. The "Avengers" director, who was credited as co-writer, oversaw extensive reshoots, editing and visual effects.

By then, Snyder's stewardship of the DC Comics films had drawn much criticism; his previous film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" rated 28% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. But some fans remained loyal, even as Warner Bros. reshuffled their approach to DC films.

At the time of his departure, Warner Bros. said Snyder was stepping away to be with his family following the death of his 20-year-old daughter.