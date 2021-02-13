Facing a Grand Slam great: Dream come true? Big loss? Both?

Ahead of his match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, Cameron Norrie hit what sounded like all of the right notes, the sorts of sentiments that express a healthy blend of respect and confidence.

A bit intimidated, but not too intimidated. A bit in awe, but not too in awe.

It is a tricky balance when someone of Norrie's ilk — ranked 69th and, until this week, the owner of a grand total of six wins in Grand Slam matches — goes up against someone of Nadal's stature on one of their sport's biggest stages. Facing a great — any member of the Big Three, say, or Serena Williams — at a major tournament offers plenty of opportunity, of course: a moment in the spotlight; an encounter with an idol; a way to measure yourself against the best; a chance for a career-altering result.

Or, more than likely, a lopsided loss. And to some, that's OK.

Norrie, a 25-year-old left-hander who went to Texas Christian University and represents Britain, spoke before taking on Nadal at Rod Laver Arena about the prospect of "an unbelievable experience." About needing "to go after it and enjoy every minute" of Saturday's third-round encounter.