Falcon Park is adding another prestigious series of events to its busy calendar.

The city of Auburn announced on Tuesday that the local ballpark will be hosting three Men’s National Independent Soccer Association games this summer.

Salt City Union is serving as the host team, and will host the following games at Falcon Park:

- May 27 at 6 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Force

- July 8 at 6 p.m. vs. Club De Lyon FC

- Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. vs. Michigan Stars FC

The announcement comes only weeks after the NJCAA revealed that Falcon Park will host the 2024 and 2025 junior college Division III World Series.

Falcon Park has become a regular home for soccer since 2019, when the city of Auburn and Cayuga Community College financed a new turf field to replace the longtime grass surface. Since then, Falcon Park has been the home field for CCC’s soccer and baseball programs, the Auburn Doubledays, and Auburn High baseball. The field has also hosted several non-sporting events, such as concerts.

To purchase tickets for the May 27 game, visit https://tickets.flowercityunion.com/#/event-details/salt-city-union-vs-los-angeles-force.