Falcons coach tight-lipped about Julio Jones' future

Jones' status has certainly become a hot topic around the league, with Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins even sending a tweet — since deleted — implying he'd be willing to restructure his contract if that's what it took for the Cardinals to deal for Jones.

Hopkins was at it again on Monday, posting a picture on Instagram of himself with Jones, receiver A.J. Green and former NFL star Michael Irvin at the 2016 Pro Bowl. He included the message, "Julio u remember what we talked about."

Smith repeatedly refused to discuss any aspects of the Jones drama, from reports that the receiver privately requested a trade before the NFL draft to whether there's any chance of a reconciliation with one of the team's most popular players. The coach did say that every player on the roster has received a playbook and all information related to the voluntary OTAs (organized team activities).

"We've got so much respect and appreciation for what Julio Jones has done here with this franchise and what he's meant to this city," Smith said "But we have conversations about our roster all the time. We have to have contingency plans."