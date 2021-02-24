Family says videos show crime; Officers say no

Joe Prude watched in angry disbelief as New York state's top prosecutor announced there would be no criminal charges against the police officers seen on video pinning his younger brother to the street until he was on the cusp of death.

Prude said Wednesday that videos recorded by Rochester Police officers' body cameras after they caught up with Daniel Prude, naked on a frigid night last March, are irrefutable proof of a crime.

But attorneys for the seven police officers applauded a grand jury's decision Tuesday not to charge them, and insisted the videos are only evidence of the officers doing their jobs correctly.

"Murder, manslaughter, something," is what Joe Prude said he wanted to hear from Attorney General Letitia James nearly a year after his brother died following the fatal encounter with police. Daniel Prude, who was visiting from Chicago, had irrationally bolted from his brother's home, under the influence of PCP, and it was Joe Prude who called police asking for their help.

"How are you the attorney general and there's still no charges brought up?" Prude said he recalled thinking as he watched James' announcement Tuesday, livestreamed from Rochester's Aenon Missionary Baptist Church, not far from where Daniel Prude died.