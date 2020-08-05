Fan-free playoff hockey still proving plenty intense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Staging games in empty arenas after a virus-forced hiatus of more than four months, the NHL skated into this unprecedented postseason with plenty of questions about just how intense the action on the ice would be.

Four days into a most unusual Stanley Cup tournament, this much is clear: Playoff hockey is still playoff hockey, even without the roar of the crowd. The Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks, their qualifying round series even at one win apiece, have proven as much.

Both contests at Rogers Place in Edmonton have been testy, with the two teams jawing at each other at the end of Game 2.

"The guys play the exact same way. I spoke to several people before this, and they said, 'Do you think it's going to be playoff hockey?'" Wild coach Dean Evason said. "These guys, they're kids, and even if they're older guys, they're kids. They're playing the game for the right reasons. They're the best in the world for a reason, because they absolutely love to play and they love to compete, and when that puck's dropped in a playoff atmosphere, we're all battling to win the Stanley Cup, which they've thought about their entire lives. There's going to be that excitement level and there's going to be that battle level that we've seen already."