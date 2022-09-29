Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge

TORONTO — When Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto's bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up — a souvenir worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Bad news is I'm down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can announce my retirement," tweeted Buschmann's wife, Sara Walsh, a Fox Sports reporter and former ESPN anchor.

Then Buschmann and Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano passed it to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who made sure it got to Judge.

Walsh then added: "Oh cool. He just handed that back without checking to see if our house is still here? I'd next like to announce our divorce."

And to make perfectly clear that she was just kidding, she went on to tweet: "Just a reporter doing work here… per my sources… Matt Buschmann wasn't forced to give the ball back but he handed it over to Zack Britton" adding he told her "The Judge and Maris family have been flying all over the country. They deserve to have that ball."

Judge entered the Yankees' series at Toronto this week one shy of the AL record of 61 home runs set by Roger Maris in 1961. The only players to surpass Maris — Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa — all did so as suspected or confirmed steroid users, leading some to consider Judge's quest a push for the legitimate season record.

When Judge hit a 3-2 pitch from Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza toward the lower deck in left field in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, fans wearing gloves readied themselves to try to catch a piece of baseball history. Instead, the ball grazed past two outstretched gloves, bounced off a wall and dropped into Toronto's bullpen.

"The disbelief comes over you and just the shock and the amazement," said Frankie Lasagna, one of the two fans closest to the ball. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I almost had it.'"

Lasagna, a Toronto restaurant owner, knew what was at stake when he bought his front-row ticket. He said he wouldn't typically bring a glove to a game.

"In the front row I felt like you've got the best chance," he said. "Lo and behold, I was just a few feet away."

Next to Lasagna, a Blue Jays fan wearing a Bo Bichette jersey came even closer to catching Judge's drive. He was clearly distraught when it fell from his grasp and declined to be interviewed.

MARIS JR.: JUDGE IS TRUE HOME RUN KING

Roger Maris Jr. considers the home run feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to be illegitimate and says Aaron Judge should be recognized as the holder of the big league season standard if the New York Yankees slugger hits No. 62.

"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ," Maris said after Judge hit his 61st on Wednesday night to match Roger Maris' record-setting total with the Yankees in 1961. "I mean, that's really who he is if he hits 62, and I think that's what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something."

Roger Maris, who died in 1985 at age 51, broke the record of 60 set by Babe Ruth in 1927. Maris' mark stood until McGwire hit 70 for St. Louis in 1998, and that was topped by Barry Bonds' 73 for San Francisco in 2001.

McGwire also hit 65 in 1999, and Sammy Sosa had seasons of 66, 64 and 63 for the Chicago Cubs from 1998-2001.

McGwire admitted using steroids, while Bonds and Sosa maintained they didn't knowingly use performance-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball began drug-testing with penalties in 2004.

The younger Maris and some of his relatives were in St. Louis when McGwire hit his 62nd in 1998.

"I couldn't be happier for him," Maris said at the time.

Asked Wednesday whether he considers McGwire and Bonds home run totals to be illegitimate, Maris answered yes.

"I do," he said. "I think most people do."

Maris sees Judge as a player worthy of praise.

"I can't think of anybody better that baseball can look up to than Aaron Judge," he said.

Maris has attended every game since Judge hit No. 60 on Sept. 20. He plans to be in the Bronx on Friday when the Yankees open a three-game series against Baltimore and doesn't expect to wait long for another historic homer.

"You can tell he's back and he's ready to go now," Maris said. "I think it will happen in New York. That's where you want it to happen, that's where I want it to happen. I think the city of New York deserves it. The fans deserve it. I think it would be great for baseball if it happens in New York."

Maris had a message for Judge in their postgame meeting.

"Get to New York and hit 62 and knock the top off Yankee Stadium," Maris recalled telling him. "It's going to be fun."