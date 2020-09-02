Fans or not, NFL braces for new stadium feel, sudden changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jerry Jones won't put a number on the attendance for the Dallas Cowboys' home opener until the crowd is announced later this month at AT&T Stadium.

The owner of the Cowboys also hopes the 80,000-seat venue with standing room space that pushes capacity past 90,000 will be closer to full as the pandemic-altered NFL season goes on.

All of which is to say the league's clubs are preparing for a rapidly changing environment while accepting the bottom-line notion that playing games with limited numbers of fans or none at all will affect revenues in 2020.

"You think about the lost revenue that these teams have across the board with no fans in the building," said Bill Rhoda, president of global planning for Legends, a stadium operations company co-owned by the Cowboys and New York Yankees.

"And it goes from tickets to the concessions, to the merchandise to the game, to the lack of private suites being used, which then has an impact on sponsorships. So there is a trickle-down effect that this virus has had on the industry as a whole."

Specifics are hard to get because clubs don't disclose or discuss them. According to 2018 figures estimated by Forbes magazine, the Cowboys pulled about two-thirds of their $950 million in revenue from the stadium.