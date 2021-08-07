Fans return to training camp but must deal with restrictions

"It's so different," said McCabe, who lives about four blocks from the Packers' practice fields. "I'm glad that it's somewhat normal where we get to see the players walk down and ride bikes, but the whole tradition of players interacting with the kids and the fans, it's way different. It's the world we live in, but it's kind of sad to see it change that way."

It's not the same as before the pandemic, but at least it isn't a repeat of 2020.

Many NFL teams didn't play any home games in front of paying spectators last year. They love seeing fans back and look forward to playing preseason games in front of crowds.

"After everything that we went through last year, it's great to see fans out there today, and it'll be great to see them this year," Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after a practice last week.

Having fans at training camp sites represents one giant step toward normalcy. Maybe next year the players and fans will be able to interact a little more.

"I really hope so, especially for my brother's sake," McCabe said. "He looks forward to this every season. He'll wake up at like 4 in the morning when it comes to Packers training camp and be like, 'Oh, we get to go today.'

"It's better than Christmas for a lot of kids."

