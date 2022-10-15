A mix of fast cars, large farm machinery and other vehicles are on display Saturday in the parking lot at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. The event was a fundraiser for St. Albert the Great Academy in Auburn.
Glenn Gaston Photos, Special to The Citizen
Families check out the machinery at Fast Cars & Big Rigs at Fingerlakes Mall Saturday.
Members of local law enforcement agencies were on hand to greet the children.
Children wait in line for a chance to see the inside of a big rig.
