Favre: Rodgers 'surprised' by Packers' draft pick

The Packers declined to respond to Favre’s comments.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst called Rodgers “the best quarterback in the National Football League” the night the Packers drafted Love. Gutekunst continued to emphasize later that week that Rodgers was the team's quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Gutekunst said the importance of the quarterback position caused him to pursue Love.

“We have one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace them up, and we’re shooting for championships as long as he’s here,” Gutekunst said Saturday. “We expect him to be here for quite a while. Jordan’s got a lot to learn. He’s got a lot to go. We like him a lot. If we didn’t like him a lot, we wouldn’t have done it. The importance of that position to our franchise is something to me that can’t be overlooked.”

Favre said Gutekunst should have reached out to Rodgers and let him know that the quarterback’s input was valuable. Gutekunst said in his Thursday night conference call that he hadn’t yet reached out with Rodgers, but said Friday night the two of them had since spoken. While Gutekunst declined to discuss the specifics of the conversation, he called Rodgers a “true pro.’’