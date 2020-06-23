Fed charges in firebombing case called draconian

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Dozens of former prosecutors are questioning the government's handling of a case against two lawyers hit with charges that could put them in prison for nearly 50 years for torching an empty New York City police vehicle last month.

Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, a pair of young Brooklyn attorneys, face federal counts that would carry at least 45 years in prison if they are convicted of all counts, including conspiracy.

No one was injured in the attack, which came amid an eruption of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

A magistrate judge had freed the lawyers on bail, but they were detained again after federal prosecutors in Brooklyn appealed the decision. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday.

Fifty-six former federal prosecutors urged the court in a written brief to reject the government's efforts to keep the attorneys behind bars as they await trial, calling it "contrary both to the law and to our collective decades of experience."

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn defended their request to keep the lawyers jailed pending trial, saying they violated their oaths and crossed a sacred line by targeting the police.