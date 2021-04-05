Federal lawsuit alleges police brutality

"Mayor Warren is dedicated to implementing these reforms building upon her record of ensuring that all officers wear and use body-worn cameras, eliminating red light cameras and creating Rochester's Person In Crisis teams," Roj said.

He said the police department already has revised the way officers respond to protests.

The lawsuit includes photographs of bruised and bloodied protesters after clashes with police in the days following the September release of police body camera video showing Prude's detention six months earlier.

"The city, in keeping with its long history, responded with the use of extreme violence and militarized police tactics — including deploying batons, tear gas, flash-bang grenades, armored vehicles, and police dogs — to intimidate the protesters," according to the filing. "Over the course of just three days Rochester Police Department officers severely injured hundreds of protesters."

Attorney Katie McCarthy attributed much of the problem to the the makeup of the police department, whose officers are mostly white and live outside the city, along with a lack of serious consequences for officers accused of wrongdoing.