Federer, Nadar certain conditions will be suitable for Australian Open

The hope, of course, is none of that will be necessary. Rain is in the forecast for four of the next five days, which could help matters.

The top-ranked Nadal said he was told air measurements were being taken every four minutes and the standard for how clean samples need to be is more stringent than that used by the International Olympic Committee.

"I really cannot believe that the most important committee in the world wants bad health for the competitors," Nadal said. "So that answer convinced me. I am here to play."

Others were not quite so ready to adopt that mindset -- or agree with Federer's stance on the issue, which he summed up as, "I don't worry."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Particularly outspoken was Denis Shapovalov, a 20-year-old from Canada who said he didn't understand the air quality policy issued by the tournament.

"You get an email from the tournament saying that it's playable, and 'you guys have to go out and put your life in jeopardy, put your health in jeopardy.'

"You see the effects on players it has right now, the last couple of days," the 13th-seeded Shapovalov said. "But also you don't know what it's going to do later in our lives and how it could affect us if we're breathing this air in for two weeks."