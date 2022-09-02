Fentanyl-laced opioids behind increase in OD deaths in Cortland

Opioid overdose deaths doubled in 2021 from the year before, the state reports, as fentanyl-laced opioids combined with the complications the coronavirus pandemic brought to drug users and drug treatment.

Sixteen people died, states the latest quarterly report from the state Department of Health; all of the deaths were linked to fentanyl. Opioid use accounted for 39 emergency room visits in 2021, up from 24 the year before, a 63% increase.

Sixteen deaths is a high for Cortland, state data show, beating a peak set in 2017. The county saw nine overdose deaths in 2019, four in 2018, 13 in 2017 and eight in 2016.

The numbers are a bit different for Healing Cortland, a project affiliated with Cortland Area Communities that Care — that's because the state data come from death certificates while Healing Cortland's come from county coroners. But the nonprofit said 17 people died of opioid overdose, 16 of them from fentanyl. That's up from 14 the year before.

"We've seen an increase in fentanyl in the drug supply," said Project Director Sara Watrous. "The majority, if not all, of the opioid deaths were fentanyl-related. It's being mixed in with other drugs."

"Obviously everything happening with COVID and social realities, those various factors are contributed to that," she added. "This is not something one agency can deal with."

The state Department of Health issued a warning Friday to Central New York communities about fentanyl. It's 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and has contributed to an increase in opioid overdose deaths in recent years. Nearly half of all overdose deaths in New York now involve fentanyl.

“Cases of overdose are on the rise in Central New York, but we can make each overdose less likely to be fatal,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “Fentanyl has made all street drugs more dangerous and non-opioid drugs like methamphetamines can be fatal, too. I carry naloxone, just in case. And I urge everyone never to hesitate to call 911.”

Alcohol and substance abuse, including opioids, are the No. 1 concern cited in Cortland County's recently updated Community Health Assessment. Of the 2,266 county residents who responded to the poll, 72.2% of them cited it as a health problem, up from 62.7% in 2020.

And treatment for addiction is an unmet need, said 57.3% of the respondents, up from 54% in 2019. That was the No. 2 unmet need in the poll, behind mental health care.

There's no one solution, Watrous said: medical treatment, emergency administration of naloxone to block the effects of an overdose, policy, even laws can play a role.

Naloxone is often a first step, but not the last. "Just getting Narcan out there is not the solution," she said. "We have to connect people with services."

And that's where the stigma comes in, Watrous said. "There's a lot of stigma as well, so we're doing a lot of work around stigma reduction."

The town of Cortlandville and the village of Homer agreed in 2021 to let the Southern Tier AIDS Program bring a van to the communities each week to exchange syringes.

It doesn't prevent addiction, but the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that HIV and hepatitis-C rates drop 50% through the programs, and people who exchange their needles are exposed to counseling to seek treatment.