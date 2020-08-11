Ferguson: Morikawa part of generation that is ready to win big

Any plaque for Morikawa might describe more than the shot and the moments. Perhaps it could commemorate the start of a new era in golf, one filled with youth and devoid of fear.

That a player that young — not just 23 but in only his 28th start as a pro worldwide — won a major is not new. Woods was 21 when he won the Masters in his 18th pro start, setting 20 records along the way. In his 18th event as a pro, a 22-year-old Nicklaus won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in a playoff over Palmer, the hometown hero.

Morikawa joined a short list of players who won their first major at 23 or younger, which includes Nicklaus, Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Seve Ballesteros and Jerry Pate over the last half-century of golf.

But now it seems to be part of the norm.

The Wanamaker Trophy could have just as easily gone to 21-year-old Matthew Wolff, who grew up with Morikawa in Southern California. Every player would love a shot or two back at any major. Wolff had a stretch early on the front nine where he missed consecutive birdie chances from 7 feet and a par putt from half that range.

PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler was right there until the final hour. He had a steady diet of birdie opportunities from the 20-foot range and didn't make enough.