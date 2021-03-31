Few's mind and body approach puts Gonzaga on cusp of history

"You saw it happen with other schools, so it just didn't seem sustainable," Monson said. "Mark has always been convinced we could do it."

Few began building well before he was named head coach after Monson left for Minnesota in 1999.

As an assistant under Fitzgerald, Few used his own money to upgrade to nicer rental cars so recruits didn't think the school had no money. No need to mention he and Monson slept on people's floors because they couldn't afford hotel rooms, either.

Few recruited above the program's status at the time, refusing to accept that players being courted by Pac-10 schools would never choose Gonzaga. When Fitzgerald told his assistants it was a waste of time to recruit those kids, it only fortified Few's resolve.

"It just irritated Mark that it got to the point he would only recruit guys that would be recruited by the Pac-10," Monson said. "He really started changing the thinking of the program. We don't have to take a back seat to any of these schools."

And there's almost no sense arguing once Few has locked onto something.